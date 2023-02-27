The Doobie Brothers coming to the Brandon Amphitheater in August

By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Doobie Brothers are headed to Brandon!

Monday morning, it was announced that The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour will play the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, August 26.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m.

