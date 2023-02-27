First Alert: Wind Advisory in effect

Secure loose items outside on your property
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An upper disturbance that’s clipping our region will enhance our winds today. Areas along and north of I-20 are more likely to experience sustained winds that peak from 20-30mph with gusts over 40mph. These areas are under a Wind Advisory, but wind gusts over 30mph are possible even outside of the advisory areas. Make sure to secure loose items outside on your property, and you may have to hold on tightly to the steering wheel.

Aside from the wind, plan on unseasonably warm conditions with highs reaching the low 80s. There could be some spotty showers due to the previously mentioned upper disturbance and a weak front coming into the area. So, keep the umbrella with you.

No showers for Tuesday, and it’ll be less windy. However, the unseasonably warm 80s will stick around. We’ll keep 80s through Thursday, but that’s when a strong cold front moves in. Ahead of the front, there’s a low risk for severe storms Wednesday...but the risk becomes enhanced by Thursday night. For now, it looks like all forms of severe weather will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer.

Behind the front, cooler / more seasonable 60s will move in for Highs just in time for your weekend plans.

