Frontline Responders: Feed by Faith

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Its time for another edition of our Frontline Responders segment. This week we are spotlighting a non-profit focused on feeding the less fortunate called Feed by Faith.

Feed by Faith was started by Peggy Coleman when she saw a need after a natural disaster. Now Coleman’s daughter, Felicia Outlaw, has taken over the ministry.

“My mom started ‘Feed by Faith’ back in 2007 and what motivated her was basically after Hurricane Katrina. Really after Hurricane Katrina and God put it in her spirit just to venture out to start doing something for those in need. Everyone was in need during that time. She started getting money taking money I should say from her household, so she was literally feeding people by faith. So, when she started out there were no donations. It was no Wal-Mart or Sam’s. She started out of her own pocket,” said Outlaw.

The organization lends a helping hand to many in the community throughout the week.

“When we feed, we feed about 150. Yeah, a 150 or more. When school is out the kids come so it increases. We feed on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. We give out hot plates and bags as well, if we have the food to do so for those that are in need or struggling. We want to make sure that we just don’t say homeless because everyone is not homeless. Everyone might fall on hard times, and we all fall on hard times,” said Outlaw.

Felicia said she could not do God’s work without her team of volunteers behind her every step of the way.

“It’s an honor for my mom to pass this to me and for me to have this organization in my hands. However, I couldn’t do it without this team of great people that come in and volunteer. So my faith is basically saying continue to keep people coming that have my mom’s mission in mind and have the heart of God. Because if you have people that are coming and they are serving the community that is giving up one’s self and their time. That means they have the mission in mind,” said Outlaw.

Felicia is thankful to be able to continue her mother’s legacy by keeping Feed by Faith’s mission going strong.

“It makes us feel tremendous to be able to offer a service not onto ourself, but onto God. It’s a very gratifying feeling because we are definitely unable to do this in our own ability,” said Outlaw.

Feed by Faith is always looking for more volunteers, if you are interested in volunteering, you are encouraged to call their office at 601-483-8999.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.