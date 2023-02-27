HBCU SpringComing festival headed to Birmingham for second year

Birmingham plans to host HBCU SpringComing for the second year.
Birmingham plans to host HBCU SpringComing for the second year.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are only a few weeks away from hosting a festival in Birmingham that celebrates the Historically Black Colleges and Universities or HBCU experiences. It’s called HBCU SpringComing and will have events, scholarships, panels, and service activities.

On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved $165,000 to help sponsor the event. City leaders say the money will be used for facilities, stages, lights, branding, and materials that students will use.

Last year, the festival brought in around $3.7 million for the city and this year, they’re hoping for it to be even bigger and better. Cornell Wesley, the Innovation and Economic Opportunity Director, said it could become an anchor event for Birmingham.

“The state of Alabama has 14 HBCUs, more than any other place in the country so again, we feel like Birmingham is the best position to embrace, support, and scale this opportunity here,” said Wesley.

HBCU SpringComing is March 17 through March 19 during March Madness. Wesley says this was planned strategically.

While some events are free at the festival, others are paid. You can see the different events and how much they are by clicking here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHSAA logo
MHSAA quarterfinals recap
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 24, 2023
Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture candidate, Terry Rogers, makes a stop in Meridian.
Candidate for Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture, Terry Rogers, makes stop in Meridian
Southeast Lauderdale celebrates after beating Magee 61-24 in the quarterfinals.
Southeast Lauderdale heads back to the Big House
Craig Moore
Mississippi man sentenced to 35 years for sexual battery of minors

Latest News

Feed by Faith was started by Peggy Coleman when she saw a need after a natural disaster. Now...
Frontline Responders: Feed by Faith
A Jones College teacher was named a Mississippi Humanities Teacher of the Year
Jones College instructor named Mississippi Humanities Teacher of the Year
Fungal infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi
JSU football player ‘doing well’ after suffering a cardiac arrest
JSU football player ‘doing well’ after suffering a cardiac arrest