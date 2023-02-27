Hometown Urgent Care hosts grand opening in Union

Hometown Urgent Care hosts grand opening in Union.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - One local city in Newton County is getting better access to healthcare.

Hometown Urgent Care hosted its grand opening Monday morning in Union.

The medical facility offers urgent and primary care services.

Phillip Miller, the owner of Hometown Urgent Care, is happy to be back home to service his community.

“This is particularly special to me because this is my hometown. This is where I grew up and although I have been away for a few years traveling with work coming back home has been such an awesome experience. Everyone has been so welcoming. It’s almost like I never left so it is really a hometown environment. So, it’s one of those things I am honored and privileged to come back to help take care of the people who helped take care of me,” said Miller.

Jenna Jones, the President of the Union Chamber of Commerce, is excited about the practice opening to provide services to those in more rural areas.

“The city of Union is a very small town, and we don’t have a lot of the advantages of bigger cities, especially in terms of health care so to be able to have an urgent care facility here I think is going to be a major benefit for our community,” said Jones.

Hometown Urgent Care is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome for non-living threatening urgent care needs. For primary care needs you are asked to call and schedule an appointment.

