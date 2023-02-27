Kemper County Arrest Report February 27, 2023

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Jerry Patty 02-24-2023 No Driver License; No Headlights.jpg
Jerry Patty 02-24-2023 No Driver License; No Headlights.jpg
Chasity Orellana-Dixon 02-24-2023 Burglary of a Dwelling.jpg
Chasity Orellana-Dixon 02-24-2023 Burglary of a Dwelling.jpg

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fungal infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi
Southeast Lauderdale celebrates after beating Magee 61-24 in the quarterfinals.
Southeast Lauderdale heads back to the Big House
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program
University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall led the Golden Eagles to a 7-6...
Golden Eagles unveil 2023 football schedule

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 27, 2023
Police Chief Eric Lyons said 33-year-old Charles Webb is in custody on charges of felony...
Philadelphia Police arrest suspect, recover car reported stolen
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 27, 2023
Authorities said a man was shot twice as he drove on Highway 45 South.
Shooting in Kemper County injures man, suspect in custody