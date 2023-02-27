Local film company finishes movie at Temple Theater

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rydan Media took over the Temple Theater today to shoot the finale scene in their feature film “Losing Hope, Finding Grace.”

The movie “Losing Hope, Finding Grace” was written by Danny Todd and is loosely based on the life of a local musician, Dustin Pounders. Today’s filming allowed the public to come to be extras in the movie while enjoying an impromptu concert and supporting the Temple Theater.

Rydan media, a faith-based film company, was started by Ryan Hanner and Danny Todd. They’ve completed 5 feature films in addition to six shorts. One of those movies is an award winner.

“A couple of our feature films include Uncommon, Uncommon 2 Road to Redemption. Both of those have reached worldwide distribution. Modern Day Disciples: we actually won the Las Vegas International Film Festival out of 250 films. We were the best faith-based feature with a budget of $6000. So that was kind of unheard of, but we caught the eye of Green Apple Entertainment, who ultimately picked it up and bought it.” said Todd, co-founder of Rydan Media.

News 11 asked the filmmakers how long they had been working on the movie being filmed today, “Losing Hope, Finding Grace”, and what their normal timeline looked like in movie production.

Todd answered “We’re almost approaching the year mark of our first production day with “Losing Hope, Finding Grace.” There’s not really a normal when it comes to filmmaking in general, much less independent filmmaking. So it’s kind of hard to set time frames and it’s all different.”

Hanner, a co-founder of Rydan Media, went on to say “We’re expecting the movie to be out, I would say, sometime in the fall of this year. Hoping for a premiere at the beginning of August, maybe September.”

And where can people see the movie once completed?

“So we’re actually going to have our premiere here at the Temple Theater, and then after that, we kind of start the road to film festivals, and then comes distribution and stuff like that,” said Todd.

