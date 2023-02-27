Man arrested for killing wife, unborn child

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been arrested in connection with the Monday morning shooting death of his wife and unborn child.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says Ernest Weems - 41, was taken into custody for “fatally shooting his wife, Twyla Weems -36, this morning.”

The incident occurred at 2450 S. Pine Lea Dr., during an argument, the sheriff said.

Twyla Weems was four months pregnant at the time.

