MHSAA championship schedule
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Here is a full break down of the MHSAA championship for the upcoming week.
Monday:
1A- Bay Springs takes on Biggersville at 9 a.m.
4A- Quitman takes on Pontotoc at 4 p.m.
Tuesday:
2A- Lake girls will take on Belmont at 9 a.m.
2A- Heidelberg girls will take on East Webster at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday:
3A- Southeast Lauderdale boys take on Byhalia at 1:30 p.m.
Championship schedule:
Thursday:
1A Girls- 1 p.m.
1A Boys- 3 p.m.
4A Girls- 5 p.m.
4A Boys 7 p.m.
Friday:
2A Girls- 1 p.m.
2A Boys 3 p.m.
5A Girls- 5 p.m.
5A Boys- 7 p.m.
Saturday:
3A Girls- 1 p.m.
3A Boys- 3 p.m.
2A Boys 3 p.m.
6A Girls- 5 p.m.
6A Boys- 7 p.m.
Other info:
All championship games cost $12 per person.
The games will be played the the Mississippi Coliseum, also known as the Big House.
If you cannot make it to a game you can watch in on MyTOK.
