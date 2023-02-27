MHSAA championship schedule

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Here is a full break down of the MHSAA championship for the upcoming week.

Monday:

1A- Bay Springs takes on Biggersville at 9 a.m.

4A- Quitman takes on Pontotoc at 4 p.m.

Tuesday:

2A- Lake girls will take on Belmont at 9 a.m.

2A- Heidelberg girls will take on East Webster at 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday:

3A- Southeast Lauderdale boys take on Byhalia at 1:30 p.m.

Championship schedule:

Thursday:

1A Girls- 1 p.m.

1A Boys- 3 p.m.

4A Girls- 5 p.m.

4A Boys 7 p.m.

Friday:

2A Girls- 1 p.m.

2A Boys 3 p.m.

5A Girls- 5 p.m.

5A Boys- 7 p.m.

Saturday:

3A Girls- 1 p.m.

3A Boys- 3 p.m.

6A Girls- 5 p.m.

6A Boys- 7 p.m.

Other info:

All championship games cost $12 per person.

The games will be played the the Mississippi Coliseum, also known as the Big House.

If you cannot make it to a game you can watch in on MyTOK.

