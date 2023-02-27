Mr. Lavern “Goose” Green

Funeral services for Mr. Lavern “Goose” Green will begin at 1:00 PM Monday, February 27, 2023 at Pine Forest Baptist Church with the Reverends Andy May and Dr. Dan Fulton officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Green, 70, of Collinsville, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian following a brief illness.

Goose was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was especially fond of his friends from Collinsville Hunting Club. He was often a coach to his children during their baseball and softball years. Goose worked as a pipe fitter/welder for many years before working with the Lauderdale County School Systems prior to his retirement.  He loved his grandchildren who were his passion in his later years; he loved spending time with them any chance he could from fishing to athletic events. Lavern will be remembered as a loving husband, father, papaw, and friend.

Mr. Green is survived by his wife over 48 years, Linda Green; children Angel Combs (Jason) and Bradley Green (Jennifer); grandchildren Garrett Combs, Brayden Combs, Carley Brooke Combs, Creek Green, and Hazel Green. Siblings Charles Hayes, Linda Goss (Sonny), and Larry Green (Sylvia), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Lavern is preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Ruth Green; and one brother, Roy Hayes (Annette).

Pallbearers will be Chris Green, Justin Green, Chris Keene, Jamie Elam, Michael Mahannah, and Kurt Schroeder, with the members of Collinsville Hunting Club serving as honorary pallbearers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Green Family will receive guests from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM prior to funeral rites at the church.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

