Funeral services for Mrs. Julia Whigham will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Family Life Church, Quitman with Elder Roy Coleman, officiating. Burial will follow in Whigham Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Mrs. Whigham, 80, of Waynesboro, who died Friday, February 24, 2023 at Anderson Regional Medical Center. A visitation will be Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel, Quitman.

