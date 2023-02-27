Funeral services for Mrs. Nellie Catlett will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with the Reverend Dr. Michael Bird officiating. Interment rites will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Catlett, age 87, of Meridian passed away on February 23, 2023 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Nellie was born on April 10, 1935 in Meridian, Mississippi. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was also a devoted homemaker. She was a Christian and member of Midway Baptist Church for many years.

Survivors include her children, Tim Catlett (Amy) and Lisa Catlett; grandchild, Spencer Catlett; sister, Elois Pickard (Johnny); and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cary Gaston Catlett; her parents, Frank P. and Mary Sue Cross; two brothers, Leavell Cross and Glenn Cross; and one sister, Lucille Gibson.

The family will receive guests from 10:30 until 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

