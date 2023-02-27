Funeral services for Mrs. Sarah Price will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 am at Pearlie Grove Baptist Church, Quitman with Rev. Cornelius McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in Archusa Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Price, 86, of Quitman, who died Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at her residence. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at Pearlie Grove Baptist Church.

