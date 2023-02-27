Funeral services for Ms. Mary E. Parten will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Dennis Lewellyn, Rev. David Keller, and Rev. Davey Wilkerson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Mary E. Parten, age 79, of Meridian, Mississippi gained her heavenly wings on Friday, February 24, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Parten was born July 13, 1943 in Butler, Alabama to the late Chester and Lennie Sellers. Mary retired after a long career in the restaurant industry at the age of 62. She devoted all of her time to her extended family and her church family at Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Most of her free time was spent at the church, caring for her great-grandchildren, and loving her family.

Mary is survived by her loving children, Marsha Price (Charlie), Diane Jones (Keith), Sheila O’Brien (Mike), and Henry Parten; her grandchildren, Marie Goodin, Detra Lopez, Steven Parten, Megan O’Brien (Travis), Douglas O’Brien, Jordan O’Brien (Dylan), Dylan M. Jones (Kristin), Mary Danielle Traylor (Justin), and Baylee Parten; her great-grandchildren, Landon Goodin, McKayla Lopez, Cayden Fritzgerald, Alyssa Mixon, Addyson Mixon, Langston Jones, Granger Jones, Landry Traylor, Cullen Traylor, Zachery Walker, Emily Parten, Hunter Parten, Skylar Parten, Austin Parten, Aiden Parten, and Ethan Parten; as well as her siblings, Jack Sellers, Roy Sellers, and Reba Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Lennie Sellers; her siblings, Ernie Sellers, Johnny Sellers, Bobbie Boone, and Sybil Thompson; her great-grandson, Trevor Goodin; and her first husband, Randolph Reynolds.

Pall bearers will be Steven Parten, Douglas O’Brien, Zach Walker, Hunter Parten, Austin Parten, and Justin Traylor. Honorary pall bearers will be Travis Mixon, Dylan Alexander, Charlie Price, and Keith Jones.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions are shared with Coker’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at Coker’s Chapel prior to the funeral service.

