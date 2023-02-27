Philadelphia Police arrest suspect, recover car reported stolen

Police Chief Eric Lyons said 33-year-old Charles Webb is in custody on charges of felony...
Police Chief Eric Lyons said 33-year-old Charles Webb is in custody on charges of felony fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle.(Philadelphia (Miss.) Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Law enforcement in Philadelphia made an arrest Monday and recovered a car reported stolen out of Gulfport.

Police Chief Eric Lyons said 33-year-old Charles Webb is in custody on charges of felony fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Lyons said his office was alerted around 9 a.m. Officers then located the car near Philadelphia and initiated a traffic stop but the driver drove away. The chase reached speeds of over 100 mph. Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved.

Lyons said the suspect crashed on Hwy. 491 and then ran, but officers caught him.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fungal infections hit Mississippi state
Fungal infection cases strike Mississippi
Southeast Lauderdale celebrates after beating Magee 61-24 in the quarterfinals.
Southeast Lauderdale heads back to the Big House
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program
University of Southern Mississippi football coach Will Hall led the Golden Eagles to a 7-6...
Golden Eagles unveil 2023 football schedule

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 27, 2023
Docket 2
Kemper County Arrest Report February 27, 2023
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 27, 2023
The recall includes the 13-ounce, 20-ounce, 24-ounce and 32-ounce bottles, as well as the...
Steel water bottles recalled for potential health risks