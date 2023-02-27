Philadelphia Police arrest suspect, recover car reported stolen

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Law enforcement in Philadelphia made an arrest Monday and recovered a car reported stolen out of Gulfport.

Police Chief Eric Lyons said 33-year-old Charles Webb is in custody on charges of felony fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Lyons said his office was alerted around 9 a.m. Officers then located the car near Philadelphia and initiated a traffic stop but the driver drove away. The chase reached speeds of over 100 mph. Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved.

Lyons said the suspect crashed on Hwy. 491 and then ran, but officers caught him.

