Shooting in Kemper County injures man, suspect in custody

Authorities said a man was shot twice as he drove on Highway 45 South.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore told News 11 a man was shot twice Monday morning shortly after 7:00 as he drove on Highway 45 South. Shots also struck his vehicle.

The victim survived and was taken to the hospital.

Moore said a suspect believed to be involved in the shooting is in custody.

