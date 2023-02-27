Shooting in Kemper County injures man, suspect in custody
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore told News 11 a man was shot twice Monday morning shortly after 7:00 as he drove on Highway 45 South. Shots also struck his vehicle.
The victim survived and was taken to the hospital.
Moore said a suspect believed to be involved in the shooting is in custody.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.