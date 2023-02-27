Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Southern Mississippi basketball won both the men’s and women’s Sun Belt basketball regular season championships. It was the first time in school history that both teams won regular season titles in the same year. The Golden Eagles (25-6, 14-4) won over Texas State last Friday night to claim their first conference regular season title since the 2000-01 season and only the third in school history. The 25 regular season wins were the most in the Division 1 era and second only to the 1952-53 team that rung up 27. The Golden Eagles, who have a double bye in the Sun Belt tournament this week in Pensacola, will open play on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. The Lady Eagles won five straight games to close the regular season and claim a share of the Sun Belt Conference basketball title. USM (20-9, 13-5) will be seeded third in the conference tournament this week in Pensacola. The Lady Eagles, who have a double bye, will open tournament play on Friday at 5 p.m.

Ole Miss and head basketball coach Kermit Davis mutually agreed to part ways last Friday. Rebel assistant Will Case is serving as interim coach throughout the remainder of the season. The Rebel players responded positively, winning over last place LSU, 82-69. Ole Miss (11-18, 3-13) will host Texas A&M and then end regular season play at Missouri on Saturday. Mississippi State defeated No. 25 Texas A&M, 69-62, before a packed house last Saturday. The Bulldogs (9-10, 7-9) will host South Carolina this week and travel to Vandy on Saturday. One MSU win will pit the two Mississippi schools in the Friday game.

The Ole Miss Lady Rebels downed Missouri and Alabama to finish fourth in SEC play and in the process tied a program record with 11 SEC wins. Ole Miss (22-7, 11-5) earned a double bye in the SEC tournament this week and will not play until Friday at 1:30 p.m. in Greenville, South Carolina. Mississippi State (21-8, 9-7) split their final two regular season games have an opening round bye by finishing fifth in SEC play and will play on Thursday afternoon.

Mississippi State baseball took the series from Arizona State by winning the weekend games after falling Friday night in Starkville. The Bulldogs will play this weekend in the Frisco College Baseball Classic hosted by the Rough Riders, the Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate. The tournament will feature Ohio State, Oklahoma and California.

Ole Miss rebounded from a Friday loss to Maryland to take the Saturday and Sunday games to win the series. The Rebels (6-1) will play in the Cambria College Classic this weekend. The games will be played at U.S. Bank, the home park of the Minnesota Twins. The Rebels will play Maryland, Minnesota and Nebraska in the six-team tournament. Louisiana Tech comes to Oxford for a couple of mid-week games before the Rebels head north.

Southern Mississippi had only given up three runs in their opening four games of the seasons but could not cool the hot bats of Illinois in dropping two of three games. The Fighting Illini scored 35 runs in the three games. USM (5-2) will travel to Pearl to take on Mississippi State Tuesday before hosting unbeaten Dallas Baptist this weekend.

The Southern Mississippi football Golden Eagles play two in-state schools this upcoming season as they host Alcorn in the season opener on September 2 and travel to MSU November 18. USM also hosts Tulane and travels to Florida State in non-conference tilts. The Will Hall coached Eagles play two mid-week road games at South Alabama on Tuesday, October 17, and Louisiana on Thursday, November 9.

The MHSAA will crown twelve new state basketball champions this week in Jackson at the Mississippi Coliseum.

The Jones College Lady Bobcats and the Co-Lin Wolves won the regular season Mississippi JUCO titles. The JUCO’s will begin Region 23 tournament play this week and then winners will move on to Clinton on Saturday.

