A beautiful day Tuesday, but, a severe threat is on the horizon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday is shaping up to be a stunner. A high of 82 degrees will shine through scattered clouds with no chances of rain and a slight breeze. This is the calm before the storm though.

Come Wednesday our area will be in a level 1 marginal threat for severe weather. The timing of this is the afternoon into the evening and could bring some isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts and a possibility of hail.

The biggest threat will be Thursday when a level 3 enhanced risk comes into play. This is expected to take place into the afternoon and through Thursday night. It has a chance to bring severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, a possibility for tornadoes, and larger hail.

Storm Team 11 is tracking this very closely.

