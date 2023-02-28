City of Meridian Arrest Report February 28, 2023
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|EDWARD WILLIAMS
|1972
|5604 COOPER CIR MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DERRICK PETERSON
|1989
|312 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|MARQUIS CLAYTON
|1994
|2015 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TRACY A DAVIS
|1977
|7623 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|BOBBY E MARSH
|1977
|2408 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JERRY L WILLIAMS
|1987
|3005 7TH ST APT 6 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|LEROY AVERY
|1960
|PO BOX 412 SHUQUALAK, MS
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 28, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:02 AM on February 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 28th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK)
