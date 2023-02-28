City of Meridian Arrest Report February 28, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
EDWARD WILLIAMS19725604 COOPER CIR MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DERRICK PETERSON1989312 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MARQUIS CLAYTON19942015 MOSBY RD MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TRACY A DAVIS19777623 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
BOBBY E MARSH19772408 45TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
JERRY L WILLIAMS19873005 7TH ST APT 6 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
LEROY AVERY1960PO BOX 412 SHUQUALAK, MSINDECENT EXPOSURE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 28, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 9:02 AM on February 27, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 28th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a man was shot twice as he drove on Highway 45 South.
Update: Shooting in Kemper County injures man, person questioned, then released
Police Chief Eric Lyons said 33-year-old Charles Webb is in custody on charges of felony...
Philadelphia Police arrest suspect, recover car reported stolen
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Docket 2
Kemper County Arrest Report February 27, 2023

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 28, 2023
Shooting in Kemper County injures man, suspect in custody
Shooting in Kemper County injures man, suspect in custody
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 27, 2023
Police Chief Eric Lyons said 33-year-old Charles Webb is in custody on charges of felony...
Philadelphia Police arrest suspect, recover car reported stolen