City of Meridian needs volunteers for Camp Hoops.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian is gearing up to host its second day of Camp Hoops this Friday at Carver Middle School.

The special needs basketball camp is free to the public and open to anyone interested in basketball.

Thomas Adams, the Parks and Recreation Department, said they are always in need of volunteers to help with the camp.

“Well, we are always in need of volunteers so anyone that is willing to come out, just volunteer, and put some smiles on some people faces. Just the gratification knowing that you are helping someone is enough in itself. We are welcoming all volunteers,” said Adams.

Again, Camp Hoops is this Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Carver Middle School.

If you would like to volunteer, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department.

There is still time to register for the free camp.

To register, please contact Tracy Bragg at 601 – 678 – 2665 or email traceybragg44@gmail.com.

