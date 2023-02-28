First Alert: Severe Storms Possible Thursday

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! No rain showers to worry about through the day today, it will be another unseasonable warm day with highs in the 80s. Great weather conditions to get outside and enjoy. Overnight lows are in the lower 60s and clouds will increase. Tomorrow the viewing area is under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. It is a lower end threat, but by Thursday the risk zone increases to a level 2 slight and level 3 enhanced risk. Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11 late Wednesday night and again around lunchtime Thursday.

