Full Moon returns Friday to downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Emmy award-winning producer, animator and director, Byron Vaughns, will be a guest artist at Friday’s season opener of Full Moon in downtown Meridian. Due to a change of venue, March’s event will be presented as Full Moon on Rails and will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Meridian Railroad Museum on Front Street.

“This is a one-time venue change, held in partnership with the Railroad Museum,” said Julie Norman, a spokesman for the Arts and Community Events Society (ACES), which produces Full Moon on Fifth.

Vaughns will be featured in Full Moon’s Pop Art Gallery, where he will showcase some of his works as well as his Emmy award. He is known for his work as a storyboard artist or director for a number of cartoons, including Animaniacs, The Pink Panther, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Alvin & the Chipmunks, The Smurfs, Casper’s Haunted Christmas and Tiny Toon Adventures, as well as his 2006 Universal Pictures animated film, The Adventures of Brer Rabbit.

Other highlights include railroad-themed kids’ crafts, mini-train rides, music by Southern Drive, food and beverage vendors, art and Full Moon’s signature string lights and two giant illuminated moons. Admission is free.

