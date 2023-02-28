Heidelberg advances to the state championship seeking their first title

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Heidelberg beats East Webster 59-33 in the semi finals to advance to their first state championship appearance.

The Oilers would lead 15-14 heading into the half and a dominate second half would send them to victory over East Webster.

Heidelberg has never won a state championship before an will be competing for their first gold ball on Friday. The Oilers will face Lake, the defending 2A state champions, at 1 p.m. in the state championship game.

