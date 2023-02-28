Josh Hubbard de-commits from Ole Miss

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s all-time leading scorer and the number one prospect in the state in the class of 2023 is no longer committed to Ole Miss.

As first reported by Joe Tipton, Hubbard has been granted his release from his National Letter of Intent after the university and head coach Kermit Davis mutually agreed to part ways last week.

Hubbard, a senior at MRA, committed to Ole Miss in September and broke the Mississippi high school scoring record earlier this month.

Before committing to Ole Miss, Hubbard had offers from several teams, including Mississippi State, Southern Miss, Jackson State, and Houston.

Hubbard is listed as a four-star recruit, the top recruit in the state of Mississippi, and the number 15 guard prospect in the country, according to 247sports.

