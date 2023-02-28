Lady Hornets looking to run back their state title

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake beats Belmont 60-48 and will now compete for a back to back state championship title.

The Lady Hornets would trail by 11 at the first half and then would have 7 different players score in the third quarter in order to tie up the game.

Lake would seal the game away later in the fourth quarter to lock in their victory.

The Hornets head back to that state championship and are looking to win back to back 2A titles.

Lake will take on Heidelberg on Friday at 1 p.m. The game will be played at the Mississippi Coliseum and admission is $12 per person.

