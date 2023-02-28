Mississippi enacts ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill to ban gender-affirming care in the state for anyone younger than 18
A protester holds a poster calling for lawmakers to vote against House Bill 1125, which would...
A protester holds a poster calling for lawmakers to vote against House Bill 1125, which would ban gender-affirming care for trans children at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(AP)
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Tuesday to ban gender-affirming hormones or surgery in the state for anyone younger than 18, part of a broad effort in conservative states to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows.

Reeves, who is running for reelection this year, said “radical activists” are telling children they are in the wrong bodies and are “just a surgery away from happiness.”

“This is truly scary stuff that's being pushed upon our kids and, yes, their loving parents," Reeves said. “They're being taken advantage of, all so some can push their warped view on gender or appear to be ‘woke' for their friends.”

The new Mississippi law took effect immediately. In 2021, Reeves signed a law to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ or women’s sports teams.

The Republican governors of South Dakota and Utah have signed bans on gender-affirming care this year, and the Republican governor of Tennessee is expected to do so. Judges have temporarily blocked similar laws in Arkansas and Alabama.

Reeves signed the Mississippi bill into law less than two weeks after transgender teenagers, their families and others who support them protested against the measure.

Across the U.S. this year, at least 150 bills targeting transgender people have been introduced, which is the highest in a single year, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Mickie Stratos — who is president of The Spectrum Center of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, which provides health services and advocacy for LGBTQ people — said Reeves' decision to sign the bill “is an act of violence.”

“He and the lawmakers who pushed this bill in Mississippi are willfully ignoring the unique needs of transgender young people, interfering with their medical care and sending a stigmatizing, exclusionary message,” Stratos said in a statement Tuesday.

Rob Hill, state director of Human Rights Campaign Mississippi, right, says the new law signed...
Rob Hill, state director of Human Rights Campaign Mississippi, right, says the new law signed by Republican Gov. Tate Reeves banning gender-affirming care in the state for anyone younger than 18, will "demonize and alienate transgender kids" who are already vulnerable, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, outside the governor's offices in Jackson, Miss. Hill and a small group of protestors gathered outside the offices during the bill signing ceremony. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(AP)

Most Read

Authorities said a man was shot twice as he drove on Highway 45 South.
Update: Shooting in Kemper County injures man, person questioned, then released
Police Chief Eric Lyons said 33-year-old Charles Webb is in custody on charges of felony...
Philadelphia Police arrest suspect, recover car reported stolen
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Docket 2
Kemper County Arrest Report February 27, 2023

Latest News

FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves describes the state's economic progress during his State of...
Miss. governor now backs longer Medicaid for moms
Richard Dale Crum
Accused Mississippi mass shooter charged with capital murder
Mississippi state flag
Mississippi House OKs ban on minors’ gender-confirming care
Mississippi governor seeks 2nd term as qualifying opens