MSU poultry professor weighs in on high egg prices.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Prices at the grocery stores have increased significantly since the pandemic, and more recently, the price of eggs has seen an unexpected hike.

Shoppers are probably wondering why and is there any relief in sight?

News 11 spoke to Jessica Wells, an Assistant Clinical/Extension Professor at Mississippi State University, about what is causing the price hike.

“So, the rise in egg prices we are seeing can be directly related to the High Path Avian Influenza because of the HPAI and what it does to birds, we’ve lost almost 50 million in our layer of production. When a bird lays an egg a day, almost an egg a day, you are going to see direct result of that when you lose that amount of chickens. So, a lot of that egg price can be directly related back to the effects of HPAI in the U.S.,” said Wells.

Wells anticipates the Avian Influenza will subside during the summer months because the illness is usually seasonal. She believes once chicken farmers regain their numbers in their flocks, prices will return to normal.

