A new indoor sports facility welcomed into the Queen City

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Swing batter batter swing, is what you can be saying with the new indoor batting facility that has opened up here in the Queen City.

Performance Academy cut the ribbon this morning and showed off its new facility to people in the community.

The academy offers ways for young or old athletes to train and have fun with state-of-the-art tracking technology.

This new business says this is something Meridian has not seen before, and the owners are looking forward to what the city has to offer.

“Very exciting. We actually opened back in Thanksgiving around Thanksgiving week, and it’s kind of been a slow open for the first two months. And now that the baseball season is really underway, we’re starting to see a lot more activity and a lot more action. Very excited to be here and be a part of the downtown community and part of the revitalization this part of downtown.

“We knew that there was a need for this type of facility in Meridian. We’ve got a lot of friends that take their kids and travel all the way to Hattiesburg or Jackson or even to Birmingham to enjoy this type of indoor facility. And we knew that we wanted to be a part of the revitalization of downtown,” said Co-Owner, Hatem Mourad

For more information and what all Performance Academy has to offer, you can visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.