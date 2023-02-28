Newton ends their season falling short in the final four

Newton falls in the MHSAA 2A semi-finals to Coahoma County 45-32.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton Tigers end their season falling in the semi-finals 45-32 to Coahoma County.

The Tigers would come out with all the momentum and would lead the Panthers. But before the first quarter expired, Coahoma County would drain a half court shot at the buzzard to give them all the momentum.

Traveling calls and turnovers would be a big factor for the Tigers in the first half. Newton would only put up 10 points but had 11 turnovers in that first half alone.

The Tigers end their season in the semi-finals.

