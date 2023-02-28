Quitman’s season comes to an end in the Final Four

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Semi-Finals are here for MHSAA basketball as the Quitman Lady Panthers took on Pontotoc with a trip to the 4A State Finals on the line.

It was a packed house for both teams at Mississippi Coliseum as it brought that big fight feel to Jackson.

Quitman was able to get a quick lead as they immediately scored off the tip-off. However, the Lady Warriors would make six threes in the first quarter and the lead was too big to complete the comeback as the Lady Panthers lose 51-46.

“We just couldn’t dig out of the hole we dug ourselves in the first quarter,” Lady Panthers head coach Jennie Vance said. “We won every other quarter except the first one and that’s a hard pill to swallow. We gave up six threes in the first quarter and they never hit another one,” Vance said.

“I think we put up a hard fight,” Junior Aaliyah Nixon said. “I tried my hardest and gave it all I had. Thank you to a Coach Vance and Coach Gibs. They gave everything they could and never stopped coaching the whole time. We just gonna use this game as motivation for next year and just you know keep pushing and just get better,” Nixon said.

Quitman never gave up as they were able to cut the deficit and make it a winnable game. It’s that toughness and never say die attitude that defines this team

“They could’ve folded when it was 18-4 and they didn’t,” Vance said. “My little point guard played her guts out. Every kid out there did. They played as hard as they could till the last buzzer sounded and I couldn’t be any more proud of them,” she said.

This Final Four trip was special for the squad as this is the furthest they have come Head Coach Vance, who has been with Quitman for five seasons. An accomplishment that will make this season memorable.

“My teammates mean the world to me. I tried so hard to give it everything I had for them. So many people doubted us and just to be here is a blessing in itself,” Nixon said

Despite the loss, the one thing the Lady Panthers want everyone to know is that this is not the last time you will see them.

“Next year people aren’t going to overlook us,” Vance said. “They are going to see us coming because we are going to build on what we done here. We’ll start working in the off season. We’ll have a good tough summer and we will be back even better and stronger,” she said.

“Next year. It’s personal. It’s personal,” Nixon added.

A tough loss at Mississippi Coliseum, but seeing how fun and tough this team was in the 2022-23 season, we very well could be seeing Quitman return to the big house.

