Reeves signs bill banning gender reassignment for children

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1125 Tuesday. The Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures Act bans any person from knowingly providing gender transition procedures to a person under 18.

It also prevents public funds or tax deductions for prohibited gender transition procedures, places enforcement procedures on the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and stops Medicaid from covering gender transition for people under 18.

“At the end of the day, there are two positions here. One tells children that they’re beautiful the way they are. That they can find happiness in their own bodies. The other tells them that they should take drugs and cut themselves up with expensive surgeries in order to find freedom from depression. I know which side I’m on. No child in Mississippi will have these drugs or surgeries pushed upon them.”

The law has its detractors. During debate of the bill in the House, some legislators who opposed it argued that this type of surgery isn’t an issue because they haven’t been performed in Mississippi to anyone under the age of 18. And after the bill was passed, the American Civil Liberties Union said denying healthcare to transgender youth can be life-threatening due to research indicating they’re twice as likely to experience depression, isolation and attempt suicide.

The full news conference can be viewed here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.