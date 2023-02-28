SCAM WARNING: SNAP recipients targeted for account information, PIN

The MDHS Office of Inspector General is reminding all customers not to share sensitive...
The MDHS Office of Inspector General is reminding all customers not to share sensitive information with anyone by phone or text and not reply to any requests to call an 877 number to unlock the card. MDHS will not call or text recipients to request a PIN or benefits card number.(MDHS)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials with the Mississippi Department of Human Services are warning customers about a phishing scam targeting those who receive SNAP benefits.

The scammers will reach out through text messages asking unsuspecting customers for EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card numbers and PINs to fraudulently claim their benefits.

The MDHS Office of Inspector General is reminding all customers not to share sensitive information with anyone by phone or text and not reply to any requests to call an 877 number to unlock the card. MDHS will not call or text recipients to request a PIN or benefits card number. The MDHS SNAP customer service contact number is 1-800-948-3050.

SNAP participants are encouraged to take action that may help prevent card skimming. Here are some examples:

  • Keep your PIN secret. Do not share your PIN with anyone outside your household. Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN on a machine.
  • Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. If you notice any, change your PIN immediately to stop the thief from making new purchases.
  • Check card reading machines to make sure there’s nothing suspicious overlayed or attached to the card swiper or keypad. The overlays can be difficult to detect but are often bigger than the original machine and may hide parts of the machine.

If your EBT card has been compromised, call the Mississippi EBT card holder service center at 1-866-512-5087 as soon as possible to report the card as compromised. This will deactivate the card and send a new card to the account holder.

MDHS also suggests filing a police report, and reporting the incident to the MDHS Office of Inspector General fraud hotline at 1-800-299-6905.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a man was shot twice as he drove on Highway 45 South.
Update: Shooting in Kemper County injures man, person questioned, then released
Police Chief Eric Lyons said 33-year-old Charles Webb is in custody on charges of felony...
Philadelphia Police arrest suspect, recover car reported stolen
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Docket 2
Kemper County Arrest Report February 27, 2023

Latest News

MSU poultry professor weighs in on high egg prices.
MSU poultry professor weighs in on high egg prices
City of Meridian needs volunteers for Camp Hoops.
City of Meridian needs volunteers for Camp Hoops
Gov. Tate Reeves Tuesday signed the Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures Act.
Reeves signs bill banning gender reassignment for children
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden to visit Selma, Ala. for voting rights anniversary