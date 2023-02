MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Meridian Parks and Rec City League basketball team.

The Nuggets finished the regular season undefeated and were the first place winners of the 12U League.

Congratulations to Meridian Nuggets basketball for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.