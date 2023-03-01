70th annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival line-up announced

The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is the longest running music festival in the United States...
The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is the longest running music festival in the United States starting back in 1953.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The time of year many people wait for is almost here, The 70th annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival. The lineup for the festivities was announced Tuesday night.

The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is the longest-running music festival in the United States starting back in 1953. It includes a weeklong of live music, concerts, and even a New Orleans-style brunch.

All proceeds go back into the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation which preserves and promotes the legacy of Jimmie Rodgers through its museum and educational programs.

So, who will be headlining this year’s festival?

“We have Paul Thorn, we have King Fish, we have Paul Cauthen, we have some great country groups like Sweet Tea Trio, the Reeves Brothers, Jontavious Willis who is this blues phenom. So it’s going to be a really, really fun week. We also have local talent. Winners from last year, Lach Thornton who won the talent competition, he’ll be back with his full band. Daniel Houze is going to kick it off so I mean we’ve just got a full weeklong of live music,” said Jimmie Rodgers Foundation Executive Director, Leslie Lee.

The week-long festival will kick off Saturday, May 6th with Bud n’ Boilin, hosted by Mitchell Distributing. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3.

To see the full festival schedule visit https://www.jimmierodgers.com/festival

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a man was shot twice as he drove on Highway 45 South.
Update: Shooting in Kemper County injures man, person questioned, then released
Police Chief Eric Lyons said 33-year-old Charles Webb is in custody on charges of felony...
Philadelphia Police arrest suspect, recover car reported stolen
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
Docket 2
Kemper County Arrest Report February 27, 2023

Latest News

Stock Cop Lights
Manhunt underway in Newton, Scott Counties
Have multiple ways of getting alerts while sleeping Thu. Night
FIRST ALERT: Severe risk Thursday night - Friday AM
MSU poultry professor weighs in on high egg prices
City of Meridian needs volunteers for Camp Hoops