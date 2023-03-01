70th annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival line-up announced

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The time of year many people wait for is almost here, The 70th annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival. The lineup for the festivities was announced Tuesday night.

The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is the longest-running music festival in the United States starting back in 1953. It includes a weeklong of live music, concerts, and even a New Orleans-style brunch.

All proceeds go back into the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation which preserves and promotes the legacy of Jimmie Rodgers through its museum and educational programs.

So, who will be headlining this year’s festival?

“We have Paul Thorn, we have King Fish, we have Paul Cauthen, we have some great country groups like Sweet Tea Trio, the Reeves Brothers, Jontavious Willis who is this blues phenom. So it’s going to be a really, really fun week. We also have local talent. Winners from last year, Lach Thornton who won the talent competition, he’ll be back with his full band. Daniel Houze is going to kick it off so I mean we’ve just got a full weeklong of live music,” said Jimmie Rodgers Foundation Executive Director, Leslie Lee.

The week-long festival will kick off Saturday, May 6th with Bud n’ Boilin, hosted by Mitchell Distributing. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3.

To see the full festival schedule visit https://www.jimmierodgers.com/festival

