City of Meridian Arrest Report March 1, 2023
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|REX WILLIAMS
|1969
|2402 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JABEN K ALFORD
|1999
|4401 40TH AVE APT 13D MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 1, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:36 PM on February 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Southern Way Boulevard. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 3:20 PM on February 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
