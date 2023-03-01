City of Meridian Arrest Report March 1, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:36 PM on February 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Southern Way Boulevard. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 3:20 PM on February 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.