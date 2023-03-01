City of Meridian Arrest Report March 1, 2023

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
REX WILLIAMS19692402 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JABEN K ALFORD19994401 40TH AVE APT 13D MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 1, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:36 PM on February 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of Southern Way Boulevard. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 3:20 PM on February 28, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

