DNA from former presidents, including JFK, will be launched into space

A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.
A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.(CNN: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE, NASA, MARS ONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The DNA of four former and late presidents will be sent into space.

Celestic, a space burial company, is sending the symbolic remains of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan on its enterprise flight.

This special launch was fittingly announced on President’s Day.

DNA samples from some non-former presidents will also be part of this trip, including some from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel, and “Star Trek” engineer James “Scotty” Doohan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men who escaped Tuesday evening from the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs...
UPDATE: Escapees from ICE captured in Newton
Performance Academy ribbon cutting ceremony
A new indoor sports facility welcomed into the Queen City
3 illegal immigrants captured after escaping ICE vehicle in Mississippi
3 illegal immigrants captured after escaping ICE vehicle in Mississippi
The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is the longest running music festival in the United States...
70th annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival line-up announced
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 28, 2023

Latest News

UPDATE: Escapees from ICE captured in Newton
UPDATE: Escapees from ICE captured in Newton
Sirhan Sirhan once again appeared before the board Wednesday at a hearing at a federal prison...
California board denies parole for RFK killer Sirhan Sirhan
Meridian Museum of Art is featuring James Meredith exhibit called 'I'm Still Here' by Suzi...
Meridian Museum of Art featuring James Meredith exhibit by Suzi Altman
Cherry blossoms are visible along Hains Point in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP...
DC’s cherry blossoms coming early due to confusing weather
Firefighter killed in massive 4-alarm fire in downtown Buffalo