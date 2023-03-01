FIRST ALERT: Severe risk Thursday night - Friday AM

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Wednesday is the start of March, and it’s also the start of Meteorological Spring which includes March, April, and May. There could be a few showers for this first day of the month...but nothing that’ll wash-out any plans. However, record challenging heat is expected with highs reaching the mid 80s. The current record high for Wednesday in Meridian is 83 degrees; so, we’ll see if a new record will be set.

FIRST ALERT

Otherwise, our attention will be on Thursday evening through Friday morning. During this time, atmospheric conditions will be favorable for possible severe storms...including the potential for some tornadoes. There will be some storms that we’ll have to watch during the late afternoon and evening, but it looks like the main timing for possible severe storms will be between 12AM and 9AM on Friday as a strong cold front crosses. So, plan to have multiple ways of getting alerts while you’re sleeping on Thursday night because overnight events can be especially dangerous. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. More record challenging heat is expected for Thursday with highs reaching the low-mid 80s ahead of the storms.

Behind the front, the winds will increase...and gusts over 30mph are expected. Make sure to have any loose items outside on your property tied down. The stiff NW wind will also bring in cooler air. Highs for Friday will reach the low 70s, but temps will fall into the mid 40s by Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon brings sunshine and upper 60s, but more 40s return by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon, highs will manage to reach the comfy low 70s.

Next week, an upper-level ridge of high pressure will build over our region. So, expect a continuation of above average highs for the first full week of March.

