First Alert: Severe storms possible Thursday - Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Highs are in the 80s again today and there is a chance of light rain showers over the area. Severe storms moves in Thursday afternoon leaving the viewing area under 2 slight risk and level 3 enhanced risk. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible by 2pm -7pm on Thursday. The severe threat remains later Thursday night into early Friday morning as a cold front system is set to cross around 3am on Friday morning. There is a possibility for hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Wind gust will range from 25-45 mph though Friday. So, be sure to tie down and secure your outdoor items. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated. Stay safe and have a wonderful day.

