First Alert: Severe storms possible Thursday - Friday morning

Download the FREE WTOK Weather app
Download the FREE WTOK Weather app(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Highs are in the 80s again today and there is a chance of light rain showers over the area. Severe storms moves in Thursday afternoon leaving the viewing area under 2 slight risk and level 3 enhanced risk. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible by 2pm -7pm on Thursday. The severe threat remains later Thursday night into early Friday morning as a cold front system is set to cross around 3am on Friday morning. There is a possibility for hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Wind gust will range from 25-45 mph though Friday. So, be sure to tie down and secure your outdoor items. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated. Stay safe and have a wonderful day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manhunt underway in Newton, Scott counties
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 28, 2023
Dish
Dish Network says extended outage caused by cybersecurity breach
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report February 28, 2023
Performance Academy ribbon cutting ceremony
A new indoor sports facility welcomed into the Queen City

Latest News

Have multiple ways of getting alerts while sleeping Thu. Night
FIRST ALERT: Severe risk Thursday night - Friday AM
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 28th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - February 28th, 2023
Stay updated with Storm Team 11
First Alert: Severe Storms Possible Thursday
Mayor of Mayfield, KY tours Louisville, MS for tornado recovery efforts