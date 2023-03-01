FIRST ALERT: We’re continuing to monitor a risk for severe storms late Thursday into Friday AM

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front will cross our area early on Friday morning. Ahead of it, the atmosphere will be conducive for showers and storms, and some of those storms could reach severe limits. The greatest risk for severe storms has shifted farther west of our area...mainly through Thursday afternoon and evening. By Thursday night, a lot of the energy available for stronger storms will weaken as the main line of storms slide into our area. However, there will be ample wind shear that could lead to storms creating very strong winds as they move through and/or a quick spin up. So, make sure to have multiple ways of getting alerts before bed on Thursday night. A great tool to have is our free WTOK Weather App: https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/ . The best timing for severe storms, should they occur, will be between 3AM and 8AM on Friday morning.

Behind the cold front, the rain ends...but the winds will increase. Plan for a windy Friday with winds gusting over 30mph. Make sure to secure any loose items outside on your property.

Highs for Thursday will remain record challenging as more 80s are expected ahead of the cold front. Behind the front, it gets cooler with highs staying in the low 70s. By Saturday morning, we’ll start the day with 40s (similar Sunday morning). However, both weekend days bring sunshine and highs in the 70s.

