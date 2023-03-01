GRAPHIC: Huskies rescued, owner arrested in Jones Co. following animal welfare complaint

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to an animal welfare complaint on Friday, Feb. 24, at a residence in western Jones County.

JCSD Deputy Regina Newton, who primarily handles animal calls for the department, responded to the scene on Dykes Road.

Newton discovered eight Siberian huskies at the location, seven were severely malnourished and one was deceased. All of the dogs were found to be without the necessities required to survive.

According to JCSC, the owner of the huskies, identified as 55-year-old Virginia Kanan of Soso, has been charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of simple animal cruelty. She reportedly turned herself in to JCSD authorities on Tuesday and was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

Kanan is expected to make her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Newton reached out to several experienced animal care individuals, rescue organizations, fosters and three local veterinary clinics to find help in providing emergency care to these huskies. Each husky received emergency veterinary care; however, one of the huskies had to be euthanized due to advanced neglect and no chance of recovery.

“Since coming to work at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in November of 2022, I have worked over 200 animal calls,” said Newton.

“I have a passion for working with animals and to ensure that they are properly cared for. We cannot say thanks enough to everyone who was involved and has stepped forward to help support and care for these huskies.”

Warning - Some images of the malnourished huskies may be disturbing. (Photos provided by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.)

