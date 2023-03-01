Manhunt underway in Newton, Scott Counties

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A manhunt is underway in the Newton and Scott Counties area.

Newton Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the manhunt started in Scott County Tuesday night after 3 Hispanic people escaped from immigration at Loves Truck Stop at the 96-mile marker.

The Newton Sheriff’s Department, Scott Sheriff’s Department, Rankin Sheriff’s Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol CTED are involved in finding the escapees.

