Meridian Museum of Art featuring James Meredith exhibit by Suzi Altman

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Photos of the life of a prominent Mississippi civil rights activist are currently on display at the Meridian Museum of Art.

Suzi Altman is the photographer who is documenting the life and work of James Meredith.

Meredith was the first African American who fought and won the right to attend the University of Mississippi in 1962.

60 images make-up the ‘I’m Still Here’ exhibit to commemorate the sixtieth anniversary of the desegregation of Ole Miss.

Altman said it’s important to showcase this history so it will not be forgotten, or repeated, and to inspire change in the future.

“By putting all these images together hoping to show that James is more Ole Miss. That he did more than just open the doors to education for all, voting rights and got people to register to vote. He’s been an activist, an author, and actively engaged in the community in which he lives in and the world around him for the past 60 years. That it’s important that I learn from him and that we need to use our voices. That we need to utilize our vote that is the only way things get done. If your voice isn’t heard, things don’t change,” said Altman.

Altman has been chronicling Meredith’s life since 2002 and is currently still photographing the 89-year-old today.

The exhibit will be on display until April 1 at the Meridian Museum of Art.

