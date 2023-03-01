Mr. William Herman Horne, “Billy”, age 70, of Meridian, MS passed away Monday, February 27, 2023 at his favorite sister’s home. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Billy is best described as a rolling stone yet had the uncanny ability to grow deep roots everywhere he went. His career path began when he entered the Navy at 18 years old.

From there, he developed a knack for welding, HVAC work, and was routinely sought out in the community for his talent in making duct work, and he was a gifted mathematician.

Everyone who knew Billy liked Billy and we are grateful to have had the opportunity to make sure he knew this while he was living. He cultivated strong bonds with his 3 grandchildren and was happy to share a home with them and his son in his later years. He leaves behind a heartbroken 7 year old who’s just lost her 70 year old best friend- her Pawpaw.

Family was not an important thing to Billy, it was everything.

Survivors include: his older brother John Allen Horne and his wife, Dianne; his little sister Regina Overstreet Rushing and her husband, Rusty; his only son Ryan Buteux and his wife, Leia; and 3 grandchildren, Gage, Allyssa and Pearl Buteux.

He was preceded in death by; his parents John and Nancy Horne; his older brother Ricky Horne, and his brother-in-law Toxey Overstreet.

In lieu of services, his ashes will be scattered to the wind to help the flowers grow.

