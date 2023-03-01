FBI presence in Newton County

FBI
FBI(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 is aware of an FBI presence in Newton County on Wednesday.

A law enforcement source confirmed to News 11 this FBI investigation is not connected to the three escapees who were caught Wednesday morning in Newton.

The FBI also had a presence in Ridgeland Wednesday, as reported by our sister station, WLBT. The FBI released a brief statement:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Escapees from ICE captured in Newton
Performance Academy ribbon cutting ceremony
A new indoor sports facility welcomed into the Queen City
3 illegal immigrants captured after escaping ICE vehicle in Mississippi
3 illegal immigrants captured after escaping ICE vehicle in Mississippi
The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is the longest running music festival in the United States...
70th annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival line-up announced
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 28, 2023

Latest News

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi
Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man
Virginia Kanan, 55, of Soso.
GRAPHIC: Huskies rescued, owner arrested in Jones Co. following animal welfare complaint
Download the FREE WTOK Weather app
First Alert: Severe storms possible Thursday - Friday morning