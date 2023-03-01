Southeast Lauderdale heads back to the state championship after surviving overtime thriller

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers are heading back to the 3A state championship after beating Byhalia in overtime 63-60 at the Mississippi Coliseum.

The Tigers would lead early in the first quarter coming out hot shooting four three pointers in less than four minutes but Byhalia would end up forcing the Tigers to create fouls and turn the ball over. The Indians would lead 32-30 at the half.

Southeast would come up with a lead in the 4th but the Indians never backed down.

Heading into overtime Southeast would strike first but it would all come down to Mr. Basketball, Demondre Graham’s, free throws that would finish off the game for the Tigers.

Southeast Lauderdale survives and advances back to the state championship. They will meet Booneville in the state championship in the rematch of last years state championship game.

The Tigers take on the Blue Devils at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

