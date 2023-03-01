Winning lottery ticket sold in Biloxi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One lucky Mississippi Lottery player hit a jackpot with a ticket bought in Biloxi.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the ticket matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing, landing an impressive $272,152.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 3-7-14-18-21, and the winning ticket was purchased from Clark Oil Company #28 on Highway 90 in Biloxi.

This is the first Mississippi Match 5 jackpot hit since the record-setting jackpot worth $906,168 was hit on Feb. 7, 2023.

The jackpot for the Thursday, March 2, Match 5 drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

The jackpot for the Powerball drawing Wednesday, March 1, is an estimated $143 million, with an estimated cash value of $73 million. The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Friday, March 3, is an estimated $167 million, with an estimated cash value of $84.5 million.

First Alert: Severe storms possible Thursday - Friday morning