$11,000 water bill shocks disabled woman who thought billing issues ended

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The next time you open your water bill - if you live in Jackson - you could be shocked. The response was shock and outrage for one south Jackson water customer who received a statement for over $10,000.00.

“The bill stated $11,146.27,” said Jacqueline Jones. “It actually knocked me off my feet.”

The disabled Creston Avenue resident said she’s had sleepless nights since receiving her January statement.

She said the bill came after she had little to no water in December and still struggles with low hot water pressure. After going to the water department, the bill was reduced by $9,000.00, but she was told she still owed over $1,400.00 and could be put on a payment plan.

“I’m disabled as I stated,” said Jones. “I can’t afford to pay which I went back down there. I can’t pay that bill. I’m not gonna pay that bill. That’s not my bill.”

Jones takes issue with the billing system and the new meter because she says there is no leak, she’s never had a balance, and always paid on time.

The 13-year resident said she was told she owed because the old meter was not registering properly.

“The old ones didn’t work, and these are reading correct,” Jones said she was told at the Water Department. “Well I tell them they can come put that water meter up. I don’t want it. I’ll go back to the mountaineer days. We’ve been doing it basically out here in south Jackson, going buying water, boiling water.

The 59-year-old is on a fixed income and feels the system is still failing residents.

“I can’t pay it and I’m not gonna pay it, but I can’t get any help,” added Jones.

Interim Water Manager Ted Henifin recently took over and said, “The billing system was a mess long before I was appointed and will take some time to straighten out to the point we are billing all customers timely and accurately. We are not there yet and likely will be working through this year to get to that point.”

Henifin asks for customer patience as they work to fix issues with the billing system and call center.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men who escaped Tuesday evening from the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs...
Escapees from ICE captured in Newton
FBI
FBI presence in Newton County
Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man
The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is the longest running music festival in the United States...
70th annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival line-up announced
Performance Academy ribbon cutting ceremony
A new indoor sports facility welcomed into the Queen City

Latest News

Waste Pro will be delivering new garbage containers and collecting old ones during March and...
Waste Pro to replace garbage containers
They had everything from lawyers to telecommunications to psychiatrists and of course,...
Enterprise High School host career day
They had everything from lawyers to telecommunications to psychiatrists and of course,...
Enterprise High School Career Day
Alabama 20th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Russ Goodman supports legislation that would...
Proposed law would give mandatory time for felon gun possession
Pack your rain gear
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!