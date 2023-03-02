ALEA announces new Director of Public Safety

Colonel Jonathan Archer
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor has announced the appointment of Jonathan Archer as the Director of Public Safety (DPS) on Mar. 1.

This announcement follows the retirement announcement of former DPS Director Colonel Jimmy Helms earlier this year.

A native of Mobile, Colonel Archer graduated from the University of South Alabama in 2002 with a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice and a Master’s in Public Administration. He is also a graduate of the FBI’s National Academy. His career in law enforcement began in 2005, when he joined the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Marine Police Division and was assigned to the Baldwin County/Orange Beach Search and Rescue Unit.

Secretary Taylor said, “Throughout his years with ALEA, Colonel Archer has proven his unwavering commitment and dedication to public service, not only for this Agency but all Alabamians. Time after time, he has taken on monumental tasks and difficult challenges while providing safe and effective solutions and raising the Agency’s Driver License Division to a new level of excellence. Based upon his proven work ethic and successful track record, I am extremely confident in Colonel Archer’s leadership abilities and his vision for the Department. I look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

During his time in the Driver License Division, he led his staff through the demanding challenges of COVID-19 to continuously provide public services and safely serve a record number of citizens via email, telephone, and online. In 2022, ALEA’s Driver License Division worked diligently at the direction of Colonel Archer to improve technology and driver license processes, ultimately unveiling the new Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver License System (LEADS). LEADS was a monumental and historical accomplishment that replaced the previous system, which had been in place for nearly two decades.

Colonel Archer said, “I am honored that Governor Kay Ivey and Secretary Taylor have entrusted me to lead ALEA’s Department of Public Safety. I have thoroughly enjoyed working alongside employees within the Agency’s Marine Patrol and Driver License Divisions, and I look forward to continuing the Agency’s mission of providing the highest level of quality service and protection for all in this new position.”

