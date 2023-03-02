Baseball Hall of Famer to headline FCA Breakfast of Champions

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Greater Meridian Fellowship of Christian Athletes announced the keynote speaker for the 6th Annual Jackie Slay Breakfast of Champions will be Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz. The event is on Good Friday, Apr. 7, at 7:30 a.m. at the MSU Riley Center.

Over 30 student-athletes in Kemper, Lauderdale, Clarke and Jasper counties will be honored as Champions of Character. The winners of the 2023 Mac Barnes Coach of the Year Award and Mark Bryan Male and Female Athletes of Year will also be presented.

“It is an event unlike any other,” Dusty Culpepper, FCA board member said. “We will be recognizing athletes who are champions of character, and may not be your star athlete, but the ones who live and play with integrity.”

The FCA included a short bio of Smoltz’s outstanding MLB career, most of it spent with the Atlanta Braves. Smoltz also played parts of the 2009 season with the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals before retiring. A right-handed pitcher, Smoltz gained first-ballot admission into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015, a testament to the excellence of his memorable playing career. He played 21 seasons in the major leagues, tossing 3,473 innings over 723 games (481 starts) and posting a 213-155 record and lifetime 3.33 ERA, with 3,084 strikeouts. Impressively, Smoltz also registered 154 saves over a four-season stint as a closer from 2001 to 2004, becoming the first player in MLB history to record both 200 wins and 150 saves in his career. Remembered as one of the cornerstone pieces of the Atlanta Braves dynasty that ruled the National League throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, Smoltz joined fellow Hall of Famers Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux atop a fearsome starting rotation that helped deliver the Braves 14 division titles, five National League pennants and the 1995 World Series championship.

