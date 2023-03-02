City of Meridian Arrest Report March 2, 2023
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANGELA D HILL-GIBBS
|1974
|1815 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC PROFANITY
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|SHABRILYA K THEDFORD
|1995
|5106 EAST LAKE DR MEIRDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|MALAYSIA L WILLIAMS
|1998
|2305 D ST APT J5 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 2, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 10:01 AM on March 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 1000 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:09 PM on March 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.
At 6:15 PM on March 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of Tommy Webb Drive. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.
