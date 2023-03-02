City of Meridian Arrest Report March 2, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

At 10:01 AM on March 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 1000 block of 44th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Stolen Vehicles

At 1:09 PM on March 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Highway 39 North. The case is currently under investigation.

At 6:15 PM on March 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of Tommy Webb Drive. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.